Magnetic storm on March 15 increased by two points at once: what to do

On Friday, March 15, a powerful magnetic storm with a magnitude of four was observed on Earth. Its power has reached the orange level of danger.

According to the Meteoagent service, on March 16, the geomagnetic storm is expected to subside to 3 points (green level) and magnetic fluctuations should not be expected by the end of this week. However, it is worth noting that the schedule may change.

Magnetic storms, also known as geomagnetic storms, are a phenomenon in space that can have an impact on the Earth's atmosphere and magnetosphere. These storms occur when the solar wind, consisting of charged particles, interacts with the Earth's magnetosphere. During a magnetic storm, the solar winds cause changes in the Earth's magnetic field, which can have a variety of effects on people and technology.

One possible impact of magnetic storms is changes in the level of radiation reaching the Earth's surface. This can affect the functioning of technologies that use radio waves, such as radio and satellite communications systems. Changes in the magnetic field can also affect the operation of electrical systems and networks, which can lead to disruptions in electronics and power supply.

Regarding the impact of magnetic storms on human health, some studies indicate a possible link between these phenomena and the well-being of certain categories of people.

For example, magnetic storms can cause headaches, insomnia, and other symptoms. However, the scientific evidence for this connection remains uncertain, and some studies do not support these links.

It is important to note that many people do not experience any negative effects from magnetic storms. It's also worth considering that the impact of magnetic storms can vary by region, health status, and other factors.

