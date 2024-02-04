BLOG

"God is love" (1 John 4:7)

You can have any attitude towards religion, but you can hardly deny the healing power of this feeling.

Here's a life hack that is guaranteed to bring about unexpected pleasant changes.Print it out, hang it on the fridge, and repeat it to yourself, your husband, or your child every day.

Not all phrases are suitable for telling yourself, but you'll figure it out. By the way, it is better to tell yourself while looking at yourself in the mirror.

The effect of the phrases is enhanced when there is eye contact.It seems like simple words, but they have a magical effect. Try it and in a week or three something will start to change.

A list of "magic" phrases:

- I always love you.

- I love you even when we don't talk about our problems.

- I love you even when you feel afraid.

- I love you because you are you.

- I love you even when you are wrong.

- I love you even when I am angry with you.

- I love you even when we fight.

- I love you even when you say no to me.

- I love you even when you say you don't love me.

- I love you even when it is not profitable for me.

- I love you even when you doubt yourself.

- I love you even when we are silent together.

- I love you even when you change your plans.

- I love you even when you feel doubt.

- I love you even when you feel disappointed.

- I love you even when we don't see each other for a long time.

- I love you even when you can't be there for me in the moments that matter to me.

- I love you even when our paths diverge.

- I love you even when you disagree with me.

- I love you even when it is difficult for me to be with you.

- I love you even when you make choices I don't agree with.

- I love you even when you don't live up to my expectations.

- I love you even when you are silent.

- I love you even when you are angry.

- I love you even when you are naughty. I love you even when you fail.

- I love you even when you don't have time to do anything.

- I love you even when you don't know what you want.

- I love you even when you don't love yourself.