The sense of smell is not only a crucial human sense for understanding the natural world but also plays a role in how we communicate.

Studies show that we can recognize our relatives, determine genetic relationships, and identify potential friends by smelling their body odor. Live Science reports that we can also discern a person's emotional state through their scent.

For instance, a study conducted in the Netherlands revealed that individuals who smelled pads infused with the scent of cheerful individuals experienced an uplift in their mood.

Another study found that women are more sensitive to odors signaling anxiety than men. This observation may explain why historically women have been the primary caregivers in challenging situations, especially for the young and infirm.

In general, a keen sense of smell is an advantage that enhances our deep social life. People with a superior sense of smell tend to have a larger social network, more friends, and more frequent social interactions.

However, the mechanisms of how humans perceive body odors and translate them into changes in our behavior remain largely a mystery. Scientists are only beginning to identify which chemicals in body odor may be responsible for influencing social connections.

Individuals experiencing a loss of the sense of smell may lose essential but subconscious ways of communicating with others. Therefore, scientists emphasize the importance of valuing the sense of smell as the most honest of our senses.

