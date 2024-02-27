The unpleasant odor from the trash can can be a real problem. Not only does it spoil the atmosphere in the kitchen, but it can also attract insects and other pests.

Daily video

There are many ways to get rid of garbage can odor, but one of the easiest and most effective is to use litter, Southern Living writes.

You may also be interested in: How to get rid of bad odor in the trash can

How it works:

Litter absorbs liquids and odors, making it an ideal tool for neutralizing bad odors from the trash can.

Pour a layer of litter into the bottom of the bin. Place a paper towel over the top, and then a garbage bag. Change the litter regularly when it gets wet or dirty.

Benefits of using litter:

Effectively neutralizes odors

Affordable and easy to use

Safe for pets and children

Can be reused if not wet

To enhance the effect, you can add a few drops of essential oil with a citrus scent to the litter.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about various natural methods that allow you to flavor your kitchen quickly, efficiently, and with a minimum of products after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!