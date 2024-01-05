Best ways to keep bread fresher longer: potatoes and salt can help

Bread is a product that everyone loves. It is delicious, nutritious and versatile. But unfortunately, bread tends to go stale quickly. To extend its shelf life, it is important to store it properly.

Edition santeplusmag shared the basic rules of bread storage, allowing you to always have fresh baked goods at home.

Bread should be stored at room temperature, in a dry, sun-protected place. You should not store bread in a plastic bag, especially when it is hot. This promotes steam, which can lead to the development of mold.

How to store bread so it doesn't get stale

Apple or potato slice. Place a slice of apple or potato next to the bread. They will absorb excess moisture, which will help the bread stay fresh.

Salt. Put salt in the cupboard next to the bread. Salt is a powerful absorbent that will help remove excess moisture.

Freezer. If you are going to store the bread for an extended period of time, put it in the freezer. Defrost the bread at room temperature before using it.

Breadbox. A breadbox is a special drawer for storing bread. It has holes that allow good air circulation. This helps prevent mold development.

Paper bag. If you plan to eat the bread within a few days, wrap it in a paper bag. This will help prevent the bread from drying out.

Canvas bag. A canvas bag is a great option for storing bread. It allows air to pass through, which helps the bread stay fresh.

Proper bread storage will help you enjoy its freshness for longer. Choose a storage method that suits your needs and budget.

