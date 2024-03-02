The best hairstyles for women 40+ suffering from hair loss (photos)

Hair changes with age: it becomes thinner and loses volume and shine. These changes can be depressing, but don't be discouraged. With the right haircut, you can visually make your hair look thicker.

Stylists have recommended four haircuts that will help women over 40 to hide bald spots and thinning hair, writes shefinds.

Here are four hairstyles recommended by stylists:

1. Pixie

A short pixie cut is a great option for women with fine hair. The short length makes the hair appear thicker, and the layers add volume.

2. Combed back ponytail

This simple trick will help to visually increase the volume of your hair. Comb your hair at the roots and then pull it into a ponytail.

3. Multi-layered bob

Layers are the key to creating volume. A layered bob with a blunt baseline will look thick and lush.

4. Curls and waves

Curls and waves visually make hair look fuller. If you have naturally curly hair, use a curl cream. If your hair is straight, you can make curls or waves with a curling iron or curlers.

Don't be afraid to experiment, experts advise. Changing your haircut can help you feel more confident.

