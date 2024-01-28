Women over 40 often face hair-related problems. It can be hair loss, or it can be lifeless and dull.

However, some hairstyles can help hide these problems and add volume to your hair, She Finds writes.

Experts recommend the following five hairstyles for women over 40:

The Italian bob is a classic that never goes out of fashion. It has thick blunt ends that create an airy, voluminous look.

A layered forehead with curtain bangs is another great option for women over 40. The layers help add volume, and the bangs can hide forehead wrinkles and draw more attention to the eyes.

A pixie with a deep side parting is a stylish and modern option for women with short hair. The side parting helps to create volume and emphasize facial features.

A thin, wavy shaggy is a versatile hairstyle that suits any hair type. It can be styled in different ways to emphasize individuality.

An asymmetrical bob is a fashionable and sophisticated option for women who want to add elegance to their look. Asymmetry helps to create an interesting and unusual look.

In addition to choosing the right hairstyle, it is also important to take good care of your hair. Regular trimming helps to remove damaged ends and keep your hair healthy and well-groomed. It's also important to use quality hair care products to help restore volume and shine.

With the right hairstyle and hair care choices, women over 40 can look stylish and young.

