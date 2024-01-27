BLOG

The choice of filling is limited only by calories. The rest of the stuffing depends on individual taste preferences.

Low-fat cottage cheese + greens + garlic.

Chicken + lettuce + tomato + Greek yogurt + Dijon crust. ⠀

Lightly salted salmon + fresh cucumber + herbs, + a few drops of lemon juice.

Canned tuna in its own juice + lettuce leaves + fresh cucumber + tomato + bell pepper.

Cream cheese (low-fat) + boiled peeled shrimp + clove of garlic.

Cottage cheese + banana (in the oven for 5-10 minutes)⠀

A delicious and dietary filling for pita bread will be:⠀

Boiled chicken or turkey fillet;⠀

Low-fat hard cheeses;⠀

yogurts without additives;⠀

low-fat cottage cheese;⠀

fried mushrooms;⠀

vegetables;⠀

any greens;⠀

seafood (including seafood cocktail);⠀

fish (especially fillets of low-fat varieties);⠀

hummus;⠀

pickled onions;⠀

garlic (a little);⠀

It is recommended to use ground black pepper and salt as spices in the dietary filling. If you want to season the filling, it is best to use vegetable oil, preferably olive oil. If the recipe calls for frying, it is recommended to use a small amount of vegetable oil.

Write in the comments, what is your favorite filling for pita bread?

