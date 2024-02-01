The best companions: The 20 smartest dog breeds named

Do you want a dog that will quickly understand your commands? Then you should take a closer look at one of the smartest breeds.

Psychologist Stanley Coren cataloged some of these breeds in his book Dog Intelligence. According to Coren, a dog's intelligence can be determined by its ability to perform specialized tasks, its level of obedience, and its general working intelligence. The list was published on the Good housekeeping website.

Here are the 15 smartest dog breeds, according to Stanley Coren:

Border Collie Poodle German shepherd dog Golden retriever Doberman pinscher Sheltie Labrador retriever Papillon Rottweiler Australian shepherd dog Welsh Corgi Pembroke Zwergschnauzer English Springer Spaniel Belgian terrier Schipperke

The Border Collie is a herding breed that is known for its intelligence and ability to learn. They can learn a new command in five repetitions and follow it 95% of the time. Border Collies are also very energetic and need a lot of exercise.

Poodles are another intelligent breed that lends itself well to training. They can be of different sizes, from toy to standard. Poodles are also very hypoallergenic, making them a good choice for people with dog allergies.

German Shepherds are all-around gifted dogs that are used in a variety of fields, including police, military, and rescue operations. They are also very obedient and easy to train.

Golden Retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds in the world. They are known for their friendly nature and love for people. Golden Retrievers are also very intelligent and easy to train.

Dobermans are large, muscular dogs that were bred as guard dogs. They are also very intelligent and easy to train.

Shelties are smaller relatives of the Border Collie. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Shelties are also very energetic and need a lot of exercise.

Labrador Retrievers are another popular dog breed that is known for its friendly nature. Labrador retrievers are also very intelligent and easy to train.

Papillons are small, playful dogs that are known for their large ears. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Papillons are well suited for apartment living.

Rottweilers are large, powerful dogs that were bred as guard dogs. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Rottweilers need early socialization and training to make good pets.

Australian Shepherd Dogs are energetic dogs that were bred to help shepherds. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Australian Shepherd Dogs need a lot of exercise and mental stimulation.

Pembroke Welsh Corgi are small, funny dogs that are known for their short legs. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Pembroke Welsh Corgis are well suited for apartment living.

Zwergschnauzers are small, active dogs that were bred as guard dogs. They are also very intelligent and easy to train. Zwergschnauzers need early socialization.

The English Springer Spaniel is an energetic and friendly dog breed that was bred to hunt game. They are known for their large, fluffy ears and cheerful disposition. English Springer Spaniels are very intelligent and easy to train. They are also very friendly and love to be around people. These dogs are well suited for families with children and an active lifestyle.

The Belgian Terrier is a large, muscular breed of dog that was bred as a guard and herding dog. They are known for their steadfast character and loyalty to their family. Belgian Terriers are very intelligent and easy to train. They are also very active and need a lot of exercise. These dogs are well suited for families with experience in dog training.

The Schipperke is a small, energetic dog breed that was developed in Belgium. They are known for their black coats and intelligent nature. Schipperke are very intelligent and easy to train. They are also very active and need a lot of exercise. These dogs are well suited for families with an active lifestyle.

