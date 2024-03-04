The best homemade remedy: how to fertilize indoor plants

Do you want your indoor flowers to bloom lushly and delight you with bright colors? You don't have to spend money on expensive fertilizers! The secret of the lush flowering may lie in ordinary aspirin, which everyone has in their medicine cabinet.

Try using aspirin to feed your indoor plants, and you will be pleasantly surprised by the result. The UNIAN website revealed the secret of lush flowering.

Why is aspirin good for indoor plants?

It boosts the immune system. Aspirin helps plants to resist diseases and pests better.

Aspirin helps plants to resist diseases and pests better. Stimulates flowering. Flowers fertilized with aspirin become brighter and more lush.

Flowers fertilized with aspirin become brighter and more lush. Strengthens leaves. The leaves become more elastic and shiny.

How to use aspirin to feed flowers?

1. Prepare the solution.

Take 3 aspirin tablets per 3 liters of settled water at room temperature.

Dissolve the tablets in the water.

You can grind the aspirin into a powder to make it dissolve faster.

2. Pour the solution over the flowers.

Water the flowers with an aspirin solution once every 2 months.

Do not overdo it, otherwise it can harm the plants.

3. Watch the result.

In a few weeks, you will notice that your indoor flowers have become more beautiful and healthy.

Remember:

Aspirin is not a panacea. It cannot revive a dead plant.

Before using aspirin, it is recommended to make sure that your flower tolerates it well. To do this, you can conduct a test on a small section of the plant.

