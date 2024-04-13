Who would have thought that common kitchen tools can become your allies in the fight for cleanliness and freshness of the toilet? Yes, you are not mistaken! Salt and washing powder are your new friends when it comes to tidying up plumbing.

The site prostoway writes about it. Be amazed at how easy it is to keep your toilet clean and fresh with common kitchen products.

Read also: How to remove the unpleasant smell of sewage and urine in the toilet in 5 minutes

What are the benefits of these unexpected helpers?

Salt:

Disinfects the surface of the toilet, destroying harmful microbes.

Neutralizes unpleasant odors.

Helps eliminate clogging and stagnation.

Application method:

Periodically pour a few spoons of salt into the toilet. Leave without rinsing for a while. Rinse off the water.

Washing powder:

Whitens and cleans the surface of the toilet.

Strengthens the disinfection effect.

Eliminates unpleasant odors.

Application method:

Pour a few spoonfuls of washing powder into the toilet. Leave overnight. In the morning, wash off the water.

Important!

Do not use these methods too often so as not to damage the enamel of the toilet.

For a better effect, you can combine salt and washing powder.

Do not forget to ventilate the bathroom after using these products.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote about a few more simple tips that will help you clean a clogged sink yourself.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!