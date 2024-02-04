Better than store-bought: How to make homemade mascarpone cheese with 2 ingredients

We all love mascarpone cheese, but we don't always want to go to the store to buy it. Did you know that you can make it very easily at home?

Daily video

Try making mascarpone at home - it's very simple and quick. If you don't have cheesecloth, you can use a waffle towel. The recipe was shared on the anny.cooking channel.

You only need 2 ingredients:

Sour cream from 20% - 600-700 grams

Milk - 150 ml

Preparation:

Combine milk, sour cream, a pinch of salt and half a teaspoon of sugar in a saucepan. Heat the mixture to 60 degrees. Line a colander with cheesecloth or muslin and place it on a bowl. Pour the mixture into the colander and refrigerate for 6 hours. After 6 hours, the mascarpone will be ready!

This cheese is ready to use:

Spread on bread

Add to desserts

Use for making tiramisu

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!