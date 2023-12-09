Lazy dinner: recipe for baked chicken in the oven

For this recipe you will only need chicken, oil, spices, herbs, salt and pepper. Perfect for when you don't have the energy to cook.

Ingredients:

Chicken - 350 g

Butter - 15 g

Marjoram - to taste

Parsley, a sprig - to taste

Salt - to taste

Black pepper - to taste

Cooking method:

Wash the chicken, salt and pepper it. Place marjoram, parsley greens inside, brush with oil and wrap in foil.

Set the oven to 180 degrees and bake the chicken for 30 minutes.

After that, take the tray out of the oven, cut the foil with scissors and put the opened chicken to bake until golden crust.

