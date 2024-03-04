Lazy cabbage rolls in sour cream sauce: a quick dinner recipe

BLOG

Minced beef – 700g

Cabbage – 300g

Rice – 150g (dry)

Onion – 1 pc

Carrot – 1 pc

Eggs – 1 pc

Salt, pepper – to taste

Sauce:

Sour cream – 250g

Tomato paste – 2 tbsp

Water – 400 ml

Salt, pepper – to taste

Boil the rice until tender.

Chop the cabbage, and the onion, then grate the carrots on a coarse grater. Fry the onion in vegetable oil for about a minute, add the carrots, and fry together for a couple of minutes. Then add the cabbage, salt, and pepper and simmer under the lid until soft for about 10 minutes.

To the minced meat add the cooled rice, frying oil (not hot), egg, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

Make lazy cabbage rolls and put them into the mold. For the sauce, mix sour cream, tomato paste, water, salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the cabbage rolls and put them in the oven preheated to 180 degrees for 1 hour. During the process, pour the sauce 1-2 times on top of the cabbage rolls to prevent them from drying out.

For a delicious airy mashed potato, add butter and hot milk to the potatoes and beat them a little with a mixer after mashing.

Cook with love.