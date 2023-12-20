Easy to train and very obedient: ranking of the smartest dogs in the world

Dogs are not just furry friends with wagging tails. They are also incredibly intelligent animals capable of learning complex commands and solving problems.

Experts have named the 10 smartest dog breeds that will become your loyal friends and companions.

Border collie

Border Collies are at the top of the list of the smartest dogs. These energetic and athletic dogs were bred for herding, so they have excellent problem-solving skills. Border Collies learn new commands easily and can memorize up to 1000 words.

Poodle

Poodles are intelligent and intelligent dogs that are highly trainable. They can perform challenging tasks such as agility, tricks, and even obedience from a distance. Poodles are also very affectionate and loving dogs that are great for families with children.

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are intelligent and loyal dogs that are often used in police and other security services. They learn new commands easily and can perform complex tasks. German Shepherds are also very hardy and energetic dogs that need a lot of activity.

Golden Retriever

They are friendly and affectionate dogs that are great for families with children. They are easy to train and can perform complex tasks. Golden Retrievers are also very active dogs that need a lot of exercise.

Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinschers are intelligent and loyal dogs that are often used as guard dogs. They are easy to train and can be aggressive towards strangers. Doberman Pinschers are also very energetic dogs that need a lot of exercise.

Sheltie

Shetland Sheepdogs are intelligent and active dogs that were bred for herding. They are easy to train and can perform complex tasks. Shelties are also very friendly and affectionate dogs that are great for families with children.

Labrador Retriever

They are friendly and affectionate dogs that are the most popular breeds in America. They are easily trained to perform complex tasks. Labrador Retrievers are also very active dogs that need a lot of exercise.

Papillon

Papillons are intelligent and intelligent dogs that are highly trainable. They can perform complex tasks such as agility, tricks, and even obedience from a distance. Papillons are also very affectionate and loving dogs that are great for families with children.

Rottweiler

These are strong and powerful dogs that are often used as watchdogs. They are easy to train, but can be aggressive towards strangers. Rottweilers are also very loyal dogs that love their family.

Australian Shepherd Dog

Australian Shepherd Dogs are intelligent and energetic dogs that were bred to herd livestock. They learn new commands easily and can perform complex tasks. Australian Shepherd Dogs are also very loyal dogs who love their family.

When choosing a dog breed, it is important to consider your lifestyle, living situation, and the needs of your dog.

