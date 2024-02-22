BLOG

Chicken meatballs in tomato and sour cream sauce with pasta

Ingredients:

Chicken minced meat from the drumstick and breast (300 g)

onions (1 large)

tomatoes (medium 4 pieces) sour cream 20% (3 tbsp)

garlic (4 cloves)

Provencal herbs, salt, pepper, herbs.

Ghee for frying (1 tbsp)

pasta of any shape (250 g)

Preparation:

1. Add salt, pepper, and Provencal herbs to the minced chicken and mix well.

Form small meatballs with wet hands.

2. Heat the ghee and add the finely chopped onion.

Fry until the onions turn golden and transparent.

3. Put the meatballs on the onion, cover and simmer for 3-5 minutes to set the minced meat.

4. Add the finely chopped peeled tomato, garlic, herbs, salt, pepper and Provencal herbs. Simmer over medium heat, covered, for 7-8 minutes.

5. Add sour cream and stir.

6. Boil the pasta in advance and add it to the sauce with the meatballs.

7. Stir and simmer over low heat for 2 minutes to allow all the juices to be absorbed. Sprinkle with herbs and sesame seeds before serving. Enjoy!