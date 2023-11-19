We've already shared with you tips for choosing sweet fruits, and now it's time to tell you about an easy way to speed up pineapple ripening.

Daily video

Pineapple is a fruit whose ripeness is often difficult to determine from the outside. This can lead to you bringing home a pineapple that hasn't yet reached its maximum sweetness. Together with Pixelinform, we will tell you about a simple method that will help speed up this process.

Read also: How to choose mangoes, pomelos, and pineapples to avoid wasting money

If you bought a green pineapple, don't be disappointed or feel guilty about it. Even so, the fruit can be used, and we'll show you how to make it taste better faster.

You only need one thing - an apple or a banana. It is important that this fruit is fully ripe.

Put the pineapple together with a ripe apple or banana in a paper bag. Then simply close the bag and leave it for a few days at room temperature. To avoid uneven ripening, it's a good idea to turn the fruit in the bag from time to time.

This simple life hack will allow you to enjoy sweet pineapple much faster, and you won't waste your money.

To recap, we have already written how to choose an avocado.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!