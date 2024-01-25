Spinach can quickly become wilted and slimy, like most leafy vegetables. If the leaves get wet, they can fade to a yellow or brown color each passing day.

However, if stored properly, it will stay fresh for weeks. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Simply place the spinach in a ziplock bag after purchase and insert a paper towel. This will keep the spinach fresh and crisp for weeks.

For extra freshness, spinach can be washed before being placed in a ziplock bag, but it needs to be thoroughly dried. This can be done by draining the leaves in a sieve or colander before patting them dry with a clean towel.

Excess moisture is the main factor that causes spinach to spoil in the refrigerator, but with the help of a paper towel, it absorbs the excess to keep the leaves fresh and crisp.

Afterward, fold the paper towel into the ziplock bag and then fill it with clean, dry spinach. Spinach can also be frozen without paper towels to use the leaves in soups and pasta dishes.

