Despite many dives to the Titanic since its rediscovery in 1985, no human remains have been found on board. This fact gives rise to numerous conspiracy theories, but there are good reasons why this happened.

Daily video

This is reported by IFL. Science.

One of the main reasons is the life jackets worn by the passengers and crew of the sinking ship. Despite the fact that the vests did not save their owners, they kept their bodies afloat for quite some time. The storm that followed the shipwreck quickly removed the bodies from the scene, and the ocean currents took care of taking the remains even further.

The bodies of the passengers, which sank to the bottom along with the wreckage, disappeared thanks to deep-sea scavengers - fish and other organisms. They quickly stripped the bodies of their flesh, and the remaining bones dissolved in the water.

However, even if the scavengers had not eaten the flesh, the bones of the victims could still have dissolved in the water. This is because the water in the deep ocean is not sufficiently saturated with calcium carbonate, which is what bones are mostly made of. The wreckage of the Titanic is located below the calcium compensation depth, so as soon as the wreckage ate the flesh, the bones of the victims dissolved in the water.

Some speculate that isolated parts of the wreck, such as the engine room, may not have been exposed to oxygen-rich water. It is important for marine scavengers, so human remains may be in such hard-to-reach places.

However, 111 years after the shipwreck, it is unlikely that we will be able to find identifiable remains on the ship.

Also read: Mysterious inscription on the ancient sphinx deciphered (photo)

As a reminder, a temple of worship to the gods-emperors was discovered in Italy

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!