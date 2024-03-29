Who is a hater and what hormone stimulates him

BLOG

Did you know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, haters have generally increased? The pandemic has brought even more users to social networks. In the conditions of lockdowns, smartphone screens have become windows to the world for millions of people. Data analytics experts have estimated that the use of social networks increased by more than 60% during the first wave of the pandemic.

Feelings of loneliness, reduction or loss of income, and a general decline in activity led to shocking levels of depression. Boston University researchers found that at the beginning of the pandemic, these indicators tripled.

As a result, depressed people, deprived of support and sources for the synthesis of pleasure hormones, but with a large amount of free time, began to actively hate on the Internet. What does he say about wartime...

From a physiological point of view, hate is a passion that causes hormone-dependent reactions in the brain.

Leave a hater's comment (press the pedal) – you will receive a long-awaited reward, in the form of a portion of pleasure hormones.

By the way, constructive criticism has nothing to do with hate, as it does not carry an emotional background and hormonal dependence.

The drug of haters is dopamine, which they choose to synthesize through hate.

It would be possible to choose any other source for the synthesis of pleasure hormones: advancement in professional development, mastering a new hobby, reading books, learning culinary skills, etc.

But writing a negative comment and getting a quick dopamine boost is easier, and simpler.

Yes, a person begins to enjoy not only negative news, but goes further – he gets high from the opportunity to spoil the mood of others.

But let's consider what kind of person can be a hater. After all, not everyone hates in the comments, for this, you need to have a peculiar predisposition.

A hater is often a complexed person.

Consciously or subconsciously, he considers himself inferior, incapable of making any concessions, deprived of something. Instead of struggling with life circumstances and achieving his life goals, the hater begins to hate those who have already reached such results.

Publicly hate and receive a hormonal reward as a bonus.

People who are happy with themselves and their lives rarely become haters. Usually, these are people who redirect their frustrations on others, trying to at least somehow ease their condition.

A hater is an insecure and cowardly person.

He does not feel responsible for his words on the Internet, especially if he writes from a fake page or anonymously. A hater will never leave his comment where he will have to answer for his words.

Haters love the weak, vulnerable, and defenseless.

Haters take great pains to generate dopamine when the object of their emotional attachment begins to justify itself to them. And the more people react to hate, the more hormonal bonuses the winner gets. Conversely, the hater loses his victim and becomes silent when he does not receive a response in the form of emotions of disappointment.

By subscribing to a blogger-potential victim and watching him every day, a hater forms a hormonal attachment. Sensing a reason, the hater begins to enthusiastically scribble words of hatred (generate his pleasure hormones) and get out of the dopamine pit.

Thus, social networks turned the phone into a pocket station for generating cheap and unethical dopamine.