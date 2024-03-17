Moles can be a real problem for lawn owners. Their underground tunnels and piles of earth spoil the appearance and damage the root system of the grass.

There are two main ways to control moles: lethal and humane. According to Better Homes & Gardens, poisonous baits can be effective, but they can also be dangerous to pets and children.

Traps can also be effective, but setting them up can be laborious and killing moles can be unpleasant for some people.

Humane methods of scaring away moles include:

Repellers: There are various repellers that can help keep moles at bay. Some of them generate sounds, others generate vibrations, and others generate odors.

Flooding burrows: You can block mole holes with water or cover them with soil mixed with ash. This can be a temporary measure, as moles can dig holes again.

Planting plants that moles don't like: Some plants, such as marigolds, castor oil, or daffodils, have an odor that repels moles.

Moles are frightened by the smell of castor oil, which can be poured into pest holes.

Which method to choose depends on your personal beliefs and level of patience.

If you want to get rid of moles quickly and without any hassle, you can use lethal methods. However, if you want to avoid cruelty to animals, it is better to use humane methods.

