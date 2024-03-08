Red magnetic storm will hit the Earth for two days in a row: dangerous dates

On Friday, March 8, a powerful magnetic storm with a magnitude of six began on Earth. Geomagnetic storms will resume on Saturday, March 9. Their strength will be 5 points (red hazard level).

According to the preliminary forecast of the Meteoagent Center, no powerful storms are expected on Earth until March 31. However, this is only a preliminary forecast, as the storm's intensity depends on the behavior of the Sun.

What does magnetic storms mean?

Magnetic storms are fluctuations in the Earth's geomagnetic field that can affect people. These fluctuations can be weak, moderate, or strong.

How magnetic storms affect humans:

The following symptoms can occur during storms:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Weakness

Fatigue

High blood pressure

Sleep disturbance

Changes in mood

Exacerbation of chronic diseases

People with meteorological dependence, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and children are most sensitive to magnetic storms.

What to drink during magnetic storms:

Drink plenty of clean water to maintain water balance in the body.

Green tea contains antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals generated during magnetic storms.

Chamomile tea has a calming effect and helps relieve stress.

Rosehip tea is rich in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system.

Cranberry or lingonberry juice helps with headaches and dizziness.

Other recommendations:

Avoid drinking alcohol, caffeine, and fatty foods.

Take a contrast shower.

Do exercise.

Take a walk in the fresh air.

Get enough sleep.

Take soothing baths.

Consult a doctor if you have a chronic medical condition.

The effect of magnetic storms on people is individual. Not all people are affected by magnetic storms. If you feel unwell during magnetic storms, consult a doctor.

