When you acquire a furry pet, it is important to understand how to communicate with cats and kittens so that they feel comfortable and find a common language with you. However, not all cats react in the same way to human attention, so it is important to find an individual approach to each of them.

Experts emphasize the importance of a subtle approach and taking into account the natural needs of cats. They note that many cats do not like hugs and scratching, so it is important to develop mutual understanding and respect for their space.

When the cat or kitten is at a distance, it is suggested that you do not approach them directly, but instead, sit down at their level and put your hand to their nose. If the cat shows interest and comes closer, it may indicate that it wants to establish contact.

For those who have difficulty communicating with cats, it is recommended to use treats as an incentive, but at the same time, it is important to remember the importance of maintaining boundaries and raising the criteria gradually. Excessive aggression or obsession can cause stress in the animal, so it is important to take a gentle and calm approach.

It is noteworthy that each cat has its preferences and personality, so it is important to show patience and understanding when interacting with them. Feel free to explore and find ways to build a positive relationship with your furry friends, and they will thank you with their affection and affection.

