Domestic cats are descendants of wild animals that did not need much water. Their ancestors got most of their moisture from food. Therefore, modern cats can drink much less than dogs during the day.

Despite this, water is a vital element for any living organism. Its lack can lead to serious health problems, petmd writes.

It is important to pay attention to how much water your cat drinks. If you notice that he is drinking less than usual, this may be an indication of a problem.

Here are some reasons why your cat may be drinking less water:

He is getting enough moisture from his food. If your cat eats a lot of wet food, he may not need much drinking water.

The water bowl is dirty. Cats are very clean, so they don't like drinking from a dirty bowl.

The water bowl is in an inconvenient place. The cat may not drink if the bowl is in a noisy or crowded place.

The cat has dental disease. Pain in the mouth can make the cat refuse to drink.

The cat has problems with the gastrointestinal tract. Some diseases, such as gastroenteritis or pancreatitis, can lead to dehydration. Dehydration is a serious condition that can be life-threatening.

Here are some symptoms of dehydration in cats:

Dry gums. Sunken eyes. Constipation. Vomiting or diarrhea. Loss of appetite. Lethargy.

If you notice any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately.

