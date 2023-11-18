Proper care of orchids will ensure the plant's full development and abundant flowering. For these flowers to grow and bloom well, they need proper nutrition.

Daily video

Several recipes for homemade fertilizers for orchids can be easily prepared, СareForYourOrchids writes.

Read also: Orchids will bloom long and plentifully: just rub and water with this product (video)

The most suitable fertilizers for orchids are the following:

Milk contains nitrogen, potassium, calcium and magnesium. To prepare a milk fertilizer, mix one part milk with four parts water. Use this mixture every two weeks.

Tea contains nitrogen. To make a tea fertilizer, open a tea bag and pour the contents into the orchid pot. Apply once a month in the spring and summer months.

Potatoes contain potassium and traces of phosphorus. To make potato fertilizer, chop or grate a potato with its skin on it and boil it for a few minutes. Then strain and water the orchid once a week.

Molasses contains potassium. To prepare a fertilizer from molasses, use a teaspoon of molasses diluted in water as part of your regular watering routine.

Read also: One spice will save: how to revive an orchid that does not want to bloom

Other nutrients for orchids

Some homemade orchid fertilizers contain traces of other chemicals (trace elements), such as calcium, which also provide your orchid with nutrition.

For example, you can take crushed dried chicken bones. They contain potassium and calcium. Crush the dried chicken bones and sprinkle them on top of the soil before watering.

Eggshells, which contain calcium, are also a good fertilizer for orchids. Grind eggshells into pieces as small as possible, preferably into powder. Sprinkle it on the bark in the pot before watering.

You will also need the water in which the rice was cooked as it contains additional minerals.

Experts advise not to forget to rinse the orchid pot once a month with plenty of water to wash away any accumulated fertilizer salts that may have accumulated.

As a reminder, we have already written what is forbidden to do when growing an orchid.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!