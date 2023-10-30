Space station showed images of ''bloody lakes'' on Earth (photo)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have taken photos of the Earth from space, which show water bodies of red color. They became so because of the large amount of algae and bacteria lurking in the water.

One photo, published by NASA's Earth Observatory, shows Laguna Colorada, also known as the Red Lagoon in the Bolivian Andes. This lagoon is known for being scarlet in appearance, and according to local folklore, the lake is not full of water, but rather "the blood of the gods," newsweek writes.

Another image taken by the astronauts shows the Betsiboka River delta in Madagascar, where red-brown colored water flows.

Red hues are characteristic of supra-saline environments, where bodies of water are usually saltier than normal seawater. In these lakes, red algae and other microorganisms are so abundant that they brightly color the water.

The algae in Laguna Colorado is a vital food source for the flamingos that come into the water to feed. In the Betsiboka Delta, seagrasses in the estuary provide food for endangered green turtles and sea cows.

Excessive amounts of algae in the water can be harmful. Red tributary, for example, is a type of algae bloom that grows rapidly and can color the water scarlet. High concentrations of this algae can be toxic to marine life. Warmer waters influenced by climate change can cause large amounts of red tides in lakes and rivers.

