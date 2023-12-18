On Christmas Day, the British royal family embarked on a real gastronomic journey. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 to 1998, spoke about the extravaganza of the big day in detail.

According to him, the royal chefs prepare two types of breakfast: for women and men, and they are quite different. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Women prefer a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee. At the same time, men enjoy eggs, bacon, mushrooms, and smoked peppers.

After the royal family members have gone to church, they return home to be served a Christmas dinner that includes a salad with shrimp or lobster, roast turkey, and traditional side dishes such as parsnips, carrots, and Brussels sprouts.

Later that day after they have watched the monarch's speech at 3 p.m., they are served afternoon tea and fruitcake. The preceding meals serve only as a warm-up for the main event, the royal Christmas dinner in the form of a buffet, which includes about 20 dishes.

Before the Christmas table with 15-20 different dishes, the senior chef comes into the dining room and slices ribs, turkey, or ham, and when he is done, Her Majesty introduces the chef with a glass of whiskey and they toast. This is the only time the chef comes into the dining room and has a glass of whiskey with the royal family.

