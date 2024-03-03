Korean way to defrost fish and meat quickly: you need water, sugar and salt

When the main ingredient for lunch or dinner is frozen, you can lose a lot of time waiting for it to defrost at room temperature.

However, there is one method that Koreans use when defrosting fish and meat. You don't need hot water or a microwave, writes goodhousekeeping.

To defrost something that has just been taken out of the freezer quickly, you need a sufficiently deep container, water, and a certain amount of sugar or salt.

Quick defrosting of meat

Heat one and a half liters of water to a temperature of about 40 degrees. If you don't have a kitchen thermometer, just make sure the water is heated a little more than your body temperature. Pour the warm water into a deep bowl, add three tablespoons of sugar, and stir. Place the piece of meat in this sweet water and leave for 10 minutes to defrost completely. The sugar helps to speed up the defrosting process.

Quick defrosting of fish

Heat one and a half liters of water and add three tablespoons of table or sea salt, stirring thoroughly until the salt is completely dissolved. Put the fish carcass into the warm salt water and leave it for ten minutes to thaw completely. The salt will not only help to speed up the defrosting process but also preserve the proper flavor of the fish.

It is important to keep in mind that defrosting time may vary depending on the size of the piece of meat or fish carcass.

