Cheap ways to clean your sofa from stains: you need shaving foam and a pot lid

A sofa provides comfort and coziness in the home, but it can also be a source of dirt and stubborn stains. If you want your sofa to look like new, it's important to clean it regularly.

Natural products are a great way to clean your sofa without damaging it. They are affordable, effective and non-hazardous to the environment, writes SantePlusMag.

How to clean the sofa with natural remedies

Before you start cleaning your sofa, start by vacuuming to remove dust and dirt from it. If you have a leather sofa, wiping it with a damp cloth will suffice.

Once you have vacuumed the sofa, you can start cleaning it. Here are some recipes for natural couch cleaners:

Lime zest, hot water and organic dishwashing detergent

This simple and economical method will keep your couch clean and have a nice scent.

You will need: a tablespoon of lime zest, 2 cups of hot water, a tablespoon of organic dishwashing detergent, a microfiber cloth, and a pot lid.

Heat the water, mix the lime, hot water and organic dishwashing detergent in a bowl. Soak a microfiber cloth in the mixture and wring out. Twist the cloth around the pot lid to clean the couch.

White vinegar is also an effective fabric stain remover.

Take 500 ml of white vinegar and 200 ml of warm water, a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid (optional) and a clean cloth.

Mix the white vinegar, warm water and dishwashing liquid in a bowl. Soak the rag in the mixture and wring it out. Gently wipe the stains on the couch. Rinse off the mixture with a damp cloth.

Bakingsoda has absorbent properties, which makes it an effective stain remover.

You need to sprinkle baking soda on the stain and leave it for an hour. Then you need to vacuum the sofa.

Shaving hemp - can be an effective fabric stain remover. Simply apply a thick layer of shaving foam on the stain. Leave it to act for at least an hour. Gently wipe the stain with a damp cloth.

