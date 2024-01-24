The magnetic storm calendar for January has been updated, revealing more dangerous periods. Specifically, starting from January 24, geomagnetic storms will reach the red level of danger and last for three consecutive days.

According to Meteoagent, a magnetic storm with a K-index of 5 began on Wednesday, January 24. This signifies the red level of geomagnetic storms, persisting until January 27. However, it's worth noting that the schedule of magnetic storms can vary depending on solar activity.

Such magnetic storms can adversely affect people, especially those who are meteorologically dependent or suffer from chronic diseases, who may experience worsened conditions.

Calendar of magnetic storms for January 2024

What to do during magnetic storms

During periods of disturbances in the Earth's atmosphere due to solar flares, people often experience complaints such as headaches, irritability, mood swings, high/low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems/permanent drowsiness, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Experts advise:

1. Drink plenty of clean water, green or herbal tea. Avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks altogether.

2. Maintain a balanced diet by consuming adequate amounts of fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries, and vegetables.

3. Increase outdoor activities, go for light jogs, and incorporate light physical activity into your routine. Remember that experts do not recommend spending excessive time in direct sunlight.

4. Adjust your sleep and rest schedule and avoid stressful situations.

