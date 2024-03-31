Who should not drink kefir and why: the answer will surprise you

Kefir is a fermented milk product that has been used by people for centuries to improve health. It is rich in nutrients that make it a valuable addition to any diet. However, it is important to understand that kefir is not a panacea and its use may have certain contraindications. TSN writes about this.

Daily video

Benefits of kefir:

Kefir contains protein, beta-carotene, amino acids, vitamins A, C, group B, as well as calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium and phosphorus.

Thanks to this, it can:

Strengthen immunity

Improve skin and hair elasticity

Increase efficiency

Improve the work of the digestive system

Strengthen bones and joints (due to high calcium content)

Reduce irritability, relieve stress and tension

Improve sleep

Who should not drink kefir:

Those who have dysbacteriosis, liver diseases, diabetes, autoimmune and allergic diseases, constipation.

Those with increased stomach acidity, gastritis, pancreatitis.

Small children up to 6 years old (can irritate the mucous membrane).

Those allergic to milk.

Read also: A new study revealed the effectiveness of kiwi in the fight against thrombosis

How much kefir can you drink per day:

Doctors recommend no more than 2 glasses a day.

People with diabetes should drink no more than 80 grams per day.

Exceeding the dose can lead to gaining excess weight.

Why kefir does not help lose weight:

Kefir diets are an unbalanced diet that can have negative consequences.

Kefir does not satisfy hunger. On the contrary, it stimulates appetite.

Drinking kefir in large quantities can lead to weight gain.

Kefir is not a low-calorie product.

Kefir is a useful product, but it should be used wisely. It should not be used as a mono-diet for weight loss. Before changing your diet, consult your doctor.

We will remind you that we have already written about the benefits of bananas.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !