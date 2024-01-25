Who is strictly forbidden to drink green tea

BLOG

One of the most popular drinks people start their day with is coffee.

But coffee is not the only drink that helps you to cheer up.

Green tea is one of the best and healthiest tonic drinks. ⠀

This is due to the content of biologically active substances and antioxidants, vitamins B1, B2, P, PP, essential oils, mineral salts, tannin, caffeine. It is important to note that green tea is a natural antioxidant, cleanses the body of toxins and has a bactericidal effect.

But there are also disadvantages: ⠀⠀

During pregnancy, green tea should be consumed in moderation and not made into a strong infusion. Tea interferes with the absorption of folic acid and contains a lot of caffeine.

You shouldn't drink liters of tea either - an excess of tannins (tannin) can disrupt the balance of iron in the body. In addition, large doses of tannin interfere with the absorption of magnesium and calcium from food. Therefore, you should not drink green tea with meals, but rather an hour after. Women should remember this during menstruation and pregnancy and explain it to their children.

The tannin in tea irritates the mucous membranes, so it is better to avoid it in case of gastric and duodenal ulcers.

It is not recommended for glaucoma and hypertension due to its caffeine content.

There is a lot of green tea to choose from and you need to understand that:⠀⠀

iced tea sold in bottles is not tea, but a drink filled with dyes and flavor enhancers

it is better to refuse to add flavors or any additives and sweeteners to tea;⠀⠀

choose high-quality and natural green tea with large leaves. This way you will get more beneficial properties from tea;⠀⠀

the lowest quality tea from bags, even from international, well-known Ukrainian companies; ⠀⠀

it is better to drink no more than 3-4 mugs a day. That is, a daily volume of up to 1000 ml. For a healthy adult, the safe limit is 400 mg of caffeine per day, but it is better to limit yourself to 200-250 mg. A glass of green tea contains about 30-50 mg of caffeine.

tea does not replace water. You need to drink water in any case;⠀⠀

brew tea only once and drink it fresh.

