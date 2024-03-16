BLOG

Among the tips for proper nutrition, you can often find recommendations: drink flaxseed, hemp, and other cold-pressed oils on an empty stomach. such recommendations are not innocent and are not suitable for everyone. Oil is a fat that stimulates a powerful release of bile on an empty stomach. So strong that it can exacerbate diseases such as gastritis or pancreatitis.

This recommendation is not suitable for:

-in the presence of erosive gastritis and peptic ulcer disease.

-in the presence of chronic pancreatitis in the state of exacerbation.

-in case of severe stagnation in the biliary system.

-in the presence of a serious parasitic infection.

-in case of cholelithiasis.

In other words, in the most serious cases, taking oil on an empty stomach can result in hospitalization and surgery. of the most harmless - nausea, possible vomiting of bile, inflammation of the gastrointestinal mucosa.

This procedure is suitable for everyone who does not have acute inflammatory diseases of the #gastrointestinal tract and whose #biliary system has already been cleansed earlier with a more gentle choleretic course (herbal infusions, choleretic herbal preparations). In this case, a moderate amount of low-toxic bile will be secreted in response to taking the oil, which will enter the duodenum exclusively, and not be released into the stomach or into the duct to the pancreas.

Taking oil on an empty stomach without a preliminary ultrasound is dangerous.

In this case, it is safer, but also beneficial, to add vegetable oils to warm breakfasts, e.g., to porridge.

If the #gastrointestinal system is not inflamed and the biliary system has been prepared with choleretic herbal courses, then taking oil on an empty stomach will only multiply the benefits and heal the body.

The oil stimulates the timely and complete discharge of night bile from the gallbladder into the small intestine, helps to disinfect the intestinal contents, and also increases intestinal activity, and guarantees timely morning stools.

Always drink a warm liquid (e.g. water with lemon or choleretic tea) before taking the oil.

After taking the oil, it is undesirable to drink water and other drinks to avoid nausea. the time interval between taking morning drinks and oil is at least 15 minutes, and between taking oil and breakfast - at least 15 minutes.

Do you have any experience of taking oil on an empty stomach?