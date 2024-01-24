BLOG

Daily video

Flax seeds are contraindicated for children under 3 years of age. They should be used with caution in the presence of gallstones due to their choleretic effect.

Women who have endometritis, uterine fibroids, or polycystic ovaries should not use them because of phytoestrogens.

For the same reason, pregnant and breastfeeding women should be careful with flaxseed.

Although flaxseed contains many useful and valuable ingredients, it should not be considered a superfood. It is not the main source of omega-3 fatty acids.

The fact is that only 10-20% of vegetable omega-3s are fully absorbed by the body. Therefore, if you consume 1 tablespoon of seeds, despite the fact that they contain a large amount of omega-3 fatty acids (as much as 2 g), only 0.2-0.25 g of them will be fully absorbed and converted into active substances.

Remember that it is optimal for adults to consume a total of 1 g of omega-3 fatty acids per day. And to get the daily requirement from flaxseeds, you would have to eat more than 4 tablespoons of seeds per day. And this can be harmful to your health.

Flaxseed can be added to food in the recommended doses, but this does not exclude the use of more effective animal sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

So, let's remember Paracelsus: "Everything is poison and everything is medicine; the dose determines both..."

*** For the prevention of coronary heart disease, it is recommended to include oily fish dishes in the diet at least twice a week.

Source.