Who should not drink ginger tea: contraindications

With the onset of cold weather, ginger tea has become a favorite drink for many Ukrainians. This tea has a warming effect and is undoubtedly healthy, especially when enriched with lemon and honey.

However, ginger may not be effective and safe for everyone. Allergist Olha Tarnavska told us who should refrain from ginger tea exclusively for the Styler project.

The benefits of ginger

"The most common reason we pull ginger out of the fridge is for colds or SARS. And while ginger tea may sometimes seem like a placebo, the scientific community supports its effectiveness," the doctor says.

According to her, ginger root contains essential oils and vitamins, which, although not directly affecting pathogens (viruses and bacteria), change the immune response of cells to factors that damage body systems.

Who should not drink ginger tea



"Phenols and essential oils contained in ginger can irritate the gastric mucosa. Fresh ginger root and drinks made from it are contraindicated in patients with stomach ulcers, colitis, enterocolitis, gastritis and other gastrointestinal diseases. Gingerol stimulates the production of bile, so people with gallbladder diseases should avoid it," Tarnavska emphasizes.

She also notes that hypertensive patients can consume ginger as long as their blood pressure is within normal limits.

"If you have high blood pressure, you should refrain from drinking ginger tea. The plant can cause individual intolerance and allergic reactions in the form of hives," the doctor warns.

Even for healthy people, it is recommended to drink no more than 2-3 cups of ginger tea a day as excessive consumption can cause allergies, stomach cramps, and other unpleasant symptoms. Therefore, as with any product, it is important to observe the measure.

