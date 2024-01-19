Houseplants are a great way to add beauty and life to any interior. However, sometimes they can start to weaken and wilt. This can be caused by several factors, such as a lack of light, water, or nutrients.

If you notice that your houseplant is wilting, don't despair. You can revitalize it with simple natural ingredients you have in your kitchen.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can protect your plants from diseases. It also acts as a natural rooting hormone that can help cuttings take root.

To protect your plants from diseases, simply sprinkle a teaspoon of cinnamon on soil. To stimulate rooting of cuttings, pour some cinnamon powder into the taken stem before transplanting it into a pot or into the ground.

Onion peel

Onion peel is a natural repellent that can help protect your plants from aphids and mites.

To prepare an onion peel maceration, pour a liter of water into a container filled with onion peels and leave it overnight. Then boil the mixture for 20 minutes, let it cool and strain. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray the leaves of indoor plants.

Onion peel is also an organic fertilizer. It is rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for plant health.

Green tea

Green tea is a natural fertilizer that helps maintain plant health and improves flowering. It contains nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which are essential for plant growth.

To make a liquid fertilizer, steep green tea bags in water for several hours and use this infusion to water your plants.

If you have already used tea bags, recycle them to use as fertilizer. To do this, remove the label and paper clip from the tea bag and place it directly in the ground. Then water your plant.

Consider fertilizing your plants with green tea mulch. To do this, open a used green tea bag and spread its contents over the soil like mulch. You can do the same with green tea leaves that you use to make herbal tea.

Sugar

Sugar is a natural growth stimulant that can help revitalize plants that are wilting due to lack of sunlight.

Sprinkle some sugar on the soil and water the plant as usual. You can also mix sugar with coffee grounds, which is also a natural fertilizer.

