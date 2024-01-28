BLOG

Hair loss is a normal physiological process when it comes to losing 50 to 100 hairs per day.

Usually, this is not a cause for concern, but sometimes the thought creeps in that something is wrong when you run your hand through your hair and a large part of it remains in your hand or on the comb, and the shower drain is clogged with an increasingly significant amount after each wash.

In fact, there are many reasons for this.

Hair loss can be temporary, as well as caused by thyroid dysfunction - hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, infectious, and autoimmune diseases.

Nutrient deficiencies can also cause hair loss. Extreme diets that are too low in protein and certain micronutrients, such as iron, may sometimes lead to excessive hair loss.

The impact of COVID-19 is reflected in the functioning of many organs and systems in the body, and stress contributes to the impairment of oxygen molecules to the hair follicles, which can lead to hair loss. For the same reason, women who have given birth may notice hair loss three months after the birth of their child.

To prevent hair loss, you need to follow a few lifestyle principles.

First, manage stress.

Hair loss often causes panic, but this stressful vicious circle will lead to even more loss. Give your body time, and your hair a chance to recover for 6-9 months.

Secondly, if you smoke, remember that this bad habit worsens the recovery process and binds oxygen molecules, blocking the saturation of hair follicles.

Thirdly, maintaining the body in an optimal state under stress involves a complete and balanced diet, including sufficient protein, healthy fats, zinc, selenium, biotin, iron, and vitamin D.

▪️ Excellent sources of high-quality protein are domestic eggs, poultry, fatty fish (preferably wild-caught), legumes, and dairy products.

▪️ Selenium is abundant in mushrooms, Brazil nuts, seafood, fish, garlic, eggs, pistachios, and spinach.

▪️ Zinc is rich in pumpkin seeds, nuts, eggs, legumes, and shellfish.

