When to stop using lip balm: it will only harm you

In winter, lips are especially in need of care. Dry cold wind, frost, and temperature changes can quickly make them cracked and reddened.

Daily video

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind in such cases is to use lip balm. However, studies show that in some cases, lip balm can even make the situation worse. This is what glavred writes about.

The skin on the lips is much thinner than on other parts of the body and has fewer sebaceous glands. This means that it is more sensitive to external factors and loses moisture faster. To protect your lips from drying out, it is important to use a balm that contains both moisturizing and occlusive ingredients.

Moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, help to attract and retain moisture in the skin. Occlusive ingredients, such as petroleum jelly, beeswax, shea butter, and coconut oil, form a protective layer on the skin's surface that prevents moisture from evaporating.

Also read: Lip balm or hygienic lipstick: what to choose

If you use a lip balm and your lips still crack, it may be because the balm does not contain enough occlusive components. In this case, you should try another balm that contains ingredients such as petroleum jelly, beeswax, shea butter, or coconut oil.

Another reason why lips can crack is because of dead skin cells that clog pores and prevent the penetration of nutrients. In this case, a lip peeling will help. You can buy a ready-made lip scrub or make it yourself at home. To do this, mix sea salt, sugar, and oil in equal proportions.

As a reminder, we have already written how to choose a quality lip balm.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!