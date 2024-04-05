When to sow green peas in April to get a big harvest

In spring, when nature wakes up, it's time to plant peas. This leguminous culture is not only tasty but also useful. To get a generous harvest, it is important to know when it is better to plant peas.

The lunar calendar is a great helper in gardening. He will tell you which days are most favorable for planting peas. By following these simple tips from noviydoctor.com, you will be able to grow tasty and healthy peas.

In April 2024, the best days for planting peas will be:

From 6 to 13, from 15 to 17, 29 and 30 April: These days are favorable for plant growth, so peas will develop well and give a rich harvest.

From 6 to 10, from 12 to 17 May: During this period, peas will receive enough light and moisture, which is also important for their growth.

June 1, 2, 5, 6, from 11 to 13: At the beginning of June, the air temperature stabilizes, and peas need exactly such conditions.

Remember that peas love the heat. The optimal temperature for its growth is 15-20°C. If it is too cold, the peas will grow slowly, and if it is too hot, they may dry out.

Another important factor is sunlight. Peas need a lot of light, so plant them in sunny areas.

Do not forget about feeding the peas.

Water the peas regularly, but do not overmoisten the soil.

Timely weed the beds with peas.

