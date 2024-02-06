When you can't choose which Chinese cabbage salad to make: 7 best recipes

Who doesn't like light and tasty salads? And if they are also festive, then even more so! Today I want to share with you a few recipes for Chinese cabbage salads.

This cabbage is a real find: it's available all year round, it's inexpensive, and the salads it makes are simply delicious, TSN writes. Don't be afraid to experiment and add your favorite ingredients to salads. Instead of mayonnaise, you can use yogurt or olive oil. Fresh herbs will add flavor and benefit to salads.

Light salads:

This salad is ready in minutes! All you need is Chinese cabbage, corn, cucumber, egg, sour cream, parsley, salt and pepper. Cut everything into strips, mix, season with sour cream and enjoy! With crab sticks and French mustard: This salad is a little more spicy than the previous one. Add crab sticks, bell peppers, onions, yogurt or sour cream, French mustard, salt and pepper to the Chinese cabbage. Dress the salad and enjoy the crispy freshness!

Holiday salads:

With shrimp and pineapple: This salad is a real decoration of any table! Chop Chinese cabbage, pineapple and crab sticks, add cocktail shrimp, season with mayonnaise and salt. An exquisite and delicious salad is ready!

With croutons:

This salad will appeal to all lovers of hearty and crunchy salads. You will need Chinese cabbage, boiled or smoked chicken, corn, cucumber, croutons, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Chop everything, mix it up, season with olive oil and lemon juice, add the croutons, and voila! Caesar salad: This classic salad can also be made with Chinese cabbage. You will need Chinese cabbage, chicken fillet, hard cheese, crackers, mayonnaise, garlic, herbs, and lemon. Boil the fillet, chop everything, season with mayonnaise with garlic and herbs, add the croutons - and the Caesar salad is ready!

Without mayonnaise:

With paprika, carrots and onions: This salad is a real vitamin bomb! Chop the Chinese cabbage, paprika, carrots and onions, mix, season with olive oil with vinegar, sugar, salt and herbs. A light and healthy salad is ready!

