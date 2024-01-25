Coffee or apple? Nutritionists answer what will allow you to wake up faster

In the morning, many people drink a cup of coffee to wake up. However, some nutritionists argue that an apple can be a more energizing choice.

Choosing between an apple and coffee is a personal choice. Choose what is best for your individual needs and preferences, UNIAN writes.

Apple

An apple is a good source of slow-release energy due to its fiber, fructose, and carbohydrate content. Fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels, while fructose and carbohydrates provide energy.

Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, which is a stimulant. Caffeine blocks the action of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that causes drowsiness. This allows a person to feel more alert and attentive.

Which is better?

Coffee helps you wake up faster than an apple. However, an apple can provide a longer-lasting energy boost.

If you want the best of both worlds, you can combine an apple with coffee. An apple can help reduce the risk of caffeine side effects such as nervousness and anxiety.

Here are some tips for drinking coffee without harming your health:

Set a clear time to stop drinking coffee. Don't drink coffee (or any other caffeinated beverage) for at least eight hours before you go to bed.

Do not add sugar. Sugar can increase blood sugar levels and lead to weight gain.

Consume coffee in moderation. Excessive consumption of coffee can cause unpleasant side effects, such as feeling nervous and anxious.

Do not drink coffee immediately after waking up. Because coffee can affect cortisol and adenosine levels in the morning, it is strongly recommended that you wait 90 minutes after waking up to have your first cup of coffee.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

