Fashionable spring-summer 2024 skirts make you dream that heat will come as soon as possible – with a variety of fabrics, applications, cuts, and silhouettes. On the one hand, we see a great minimalist trend in the spirit of the 1990s, reflected in classic clean lines, on the other hand, there is no shortage of modern alternative designs, such as dreamy three-dimensional floral appliques or micro skirts. Radiotrek writes about it.

Flared skirt

A flared skirt immediately makes the look feminine and romantic. Especially if it has a floral print.

A dark flared skirt goes perfectly with a jacket and shirt for a business style. A romantic floral model with a transparent blouse is better suited for a date.

With a slit

A maxi skirt with a mid-thigh slit shows off slender legs. It will look stylish on a romantic date or in the theater with a fashionable cape or blouse.

Transparent

A sheer skirt with opaque tights or a satin lining is a great choice for festive events.

Leather

Leather skirts of various styles are a must-have in 2024. They are suitable for work, walking, and dating. The main thing is to create an interesting look on top.

Skirt over pants

Another current trend is the combination of skirts and pants. This look is reminiscent of oriental beauty. Designers suggest wearing both classic fabrics and denim with chiffon or satin.

