Sooner or later we all face existential questions: the meaning of life, our place in this world, the value of our actions. Sometimes it can be very difficult to find answers to these questions.

Cinema can be a source of inspiration and support in the search for the meaning of life. These 5 films from Channel 24 's selection will make you think, take a fresh look at the world and perhaps find answers to some important questions.

1. "Everything is always at the same time"

Evelyn Wong is an ordinary woman who leads a cozy but somewhat boring life. One day, she finds out that she is destined to save the world! This incredible adventure will make Evelyn rethink her values, understand what is really important to her, and find strength she never knew she had.

2. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"

This film tells the touching love story of two people who decided to erase all memories of each other from their minds. But is it really possible to run away from your feelings? "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will make you think about the nature of love, the value of memories, and whether you can step into the same river twice.

3. "Spring, summer, fall, winter... and spring again"

This meditative film tells the story of a Buddhist monk who lives in harmony with nature. Watching the seasons change, we go through all the stages of life with him: from carefree childhood to wise old age. "Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter... and Spring Again" is a movie that gives you peace and tranquility and makes you think about eternal values.

4. "Triangle of Sadness"

This satirical comedy tells the story of a group of rich people stranded on an island after a shipwreck. Forced to survive in the wild, they lose all their usual privileges. "The Triangle of Sorrow is a movie about social inequality, the value of human life and what is really important in this world.

5. "Blade Runner 2049"

This sci-fi movie tells the story of a future world where people live side by side with replicants - artificial humans. A police officer fighting against the replicants uncovers a secret that could change the course of history. "Blade Runner 2049 is a movie about the meaning of life, about human nature and what it means to be alive.

These 5 films are only a small part of what cinema can offer us. Don't be afraid to explore, to look for new films that will make you think, feel, experience. And maybe one day you will find the movie that will change your life.

