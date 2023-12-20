Kyivstar stopped working in a number of regions again: what is the reason?

Residents of Lviv and Mykolaiv regions report a lack of communication and interruptions in mobile internet service from Kyivstar. They are writing complaints to the operator on social media.

Daily video

They also report that they cannot use the My Kyivstar mobile application.

Initially, users reported on Facebook that they could not use the account check functionality. Kyivstar operators responded by saying that customers could use the service by calling 466, 477 and in the My Kyivstar app.

"Unfortunately, account verification via *111#, *112# is not yet available, but we are doing everything possible to restore it as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," the operator wrote.

Then there were complaints about the lack of mobile communication and complaints about the broken app.

Response of Kyivstar to the complaints

Kyivstar informed: "Dear subscribers, we are aware that there are currently difficulties with communication in a number of cities in western and southern Ukraine. The company's specialists are working to restore services. We are doing our best to fix the technical issues as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

On the morning of December 12 Kyivstar mobile operator experienced a technical failure that affected communication and Internet access services for some subscribers. The company said that hackers had shut down the operator's operations.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine – subscribe to our Telegram channel!