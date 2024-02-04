Potato cheesecakes with cheese: a very easy recipe

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE.

Friends, today we are going to make delicious potato cheesecakes with cheese. They are easy and very quick to prepare. Be sure to try them.

Potato cheesecakes:

500 g of potatoes (5-6 pieces)

300 g of cottage cheese (5% fat) (17.5 tbsp)

250 g of feta cheese

50 g flour (2 tbsp with a slide)

100 g eggs (2 pcs.)

salt (pinch)

dill (optional)

Cooking technology:

Boil the potatoes in salted water.

Peel the potatoes.

Mash the potatoes with a fork while they are hot, so that large pieces remain.

Add the cheese and feta cheese to the potatoes. Mash with a fork.

Add the flour and mix.

Add eggs and salt and mix again.

The potatoes, cheese and cheese should be broken into small pieces. You do not need to make a homogeneous mass.

Moisten your hands with cold water, form the pancakes and roll them in flour.

Fry the syrniki on both sides until golden brown, put them on a paper towel and let them cool slightly.

This amount of dough will make 18 cheesecakes.

Enjoy!