Magnetic storm calendar for March 2024: when to expect dangerous dates

Several magnetic storms are expected on Earth in March. Scientists have warned of five dangerous periods.

Daily video

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have published a calendar of geomagnetic storms for March.

March 2024 magnetic storms schedule

March 4: a low-strength magnetic storm is expected, which may affect the well-being of weather-dependent people.

March 10: a magnetic storm is forecast, which can have a significant impact on people with chronic diseases, as well as cause headaches in weather-sensitive people.

March 15-16: people with chronic diseases are advised to be especially cautious, as magnetic storms can lead to their exacerbation. It is important to monitor your health and have the necessary medications with you.

March 21-22: a less severe storm is expected, but insomnia and headaches are possible.

March 27-28: medium strength magnetic storms are predicted, which can cause pressure drops and affect the overall well-being of people with blood pressure problems.

Recommendations:

Follow the forecasts of magnetic storms.

Protect yourself from solar radiation.

Drink plenty of water.

Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals.

Get enough sleep.

Avoid overwork and stress.

If you feel unwell, consult a doctor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!