What is the function of the hole in the handle of a frying pan or saucepan: you will be amazed

You've probably noticed a hole in the handle of a frying pan or pot, but never thought about what it's for. Most people assume that it's there to hang the cookware, but that's only one of its possible uses. The real function of the hole is much more interesting.

The function of the hole in the handle of a frying pan and saucepan:

It serves as a spoon or spatula holder

When cooking, you can insert a spoon into the hole to prevent it from staining the countertop or other plates. It's also handy if you use wooden spoons, which can swell or crack from exposure to hot water.

The hole helps to keep your spoon safe

Silicone and plastic spoons can melt from high temperatures if left in a pot or pan. By inserting the spoon into the hole, you can be sure that it will not touch the hot surface.

Can be used to hang dishes

This can be useful if you have little space in your kitchen.

So, the hole on the handle of a frying pan or pot is not just a decorative element. It has several practical functions that can make your life in the kitchen a little easier.

