What is the function of a hole in the food cutting board: you will be surprised

A cutting board is an indispensable tool in the kitchen. It is used for slicing, chopping, mixing, and other culinary operations. But did you know that a cutting board has a hidden function that can make cooking much easier?

Typically, cutting boards have a hole in the top. It can be rectangular, oval or round. This hole is usually used as a handle for hanging the board or holding it. But it can also be used to move the cut foods to a bowl or pot.

To use the hole in the board to transfer food, follow these steps:

Cut the food on the cutting board. Lift the board by the hole. Tilt the board so that the food falls into a bowl or pot.

This method of transferring food has several advantages:

The food does not fall to the floor.

This method is convenient if you do not have an assistant.

This method allows you to move food over a long distance.

