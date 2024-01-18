What is the healthiest chocolate? What does the quality of chocolate really depend on?

Chocolate is a popular dessert loved by people of all ages. It has a rich taste and aroma, and also contains many useful substances.

However, the question of the health benefits of chocolate is ambiguous. On the one hand, it contains antioxidants that help protect cells from damage, as well as polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, chocolate contains magnesium, which is essential for heart and nervous system health, and copper, which aids in iron absorption, medicalanswers.com writes.

In addition, chocolate also contains a lot of sugar, which can contribute to weight gain and diabetes. In addition, chocolate can cause allergic reactions.

To maximize the benefits of chocolate, it is important to choose a quality product with a high cocoa content. Bitter chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content is considered the healthiest. It contains less sugar and more antioxidants than milk or white chocolate.

The daily intake of chocolate for adults is 30-50 g. This is about 1-2 bars of chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 70%.

So, chocolate can be healthy, but only in moderate amounts. When choosing chocolate, it is important to pay attention to its quality and cocoa content.

