What makeup hides wrinkles: makeup artists named 5 effective methods

Wrinkles are a natural phenomenon that appear with age. While there are many procedures that can help delay their appearance, sometimes makeup can be a lifesaver. However, it's important to know how to apply makeup correctly to hide wrinkles rather than emphasize them.

Here are some basic tips to help you create a younger look with makeup:

Moisturize skin

Before applying makeup, be sure to moisturize your skin. This will help makeup go on evenly. Use a lightweight moisturizer or serum that is suitable for your skin type.

Primer

Primer is a product that helps to set makeup and fill in fine lines and wrinkles. Choose a primer that suits your skin type. If you have oily skin, choose a primer with a matting effect. If you have dry skin, choose a primer with a moisturizing effect.

Concealer

Concealer is a product that helps to conceal dark circles under the eyes, redness, and other skin imperfections. Use a concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin tone. Apply concealer dottingly to problem areas and blend thoroughly.

Foundation

Foundation helps to even out skin tone and conceal fine lines and wrinkles. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply a thin layer of foundation and blend thoroughly.

Powder

Powder helps to set makeup and make it more durable. Apply a thin layer of powder all over the face, avoiding the eye area.

Bronzer

Bronzer helps to create a shadow effect on the face, which makes it look more prominent and younger. Apply bronzer to the forehead, cheekbones, chin, and cheekbones.

Blush

Blush helps to refresh the face and make it more radiant. Apply blush to the cheekbones, moving from the nose to the cheekbones.

Lipstick

Lipstick is a finishing touch that helps complete the look. Choose a bright or juicy lipstick to make your lips look fuller.

Make sure that your makeup is light and natural. Don't overdo it, otherwise you risk emphasizing wrinkles. Also, take care of your skin regularly to slow down the aging process.

Here are some additional tips to help you hide wrinkles with makeup:

Use light shades of makeup. Light colors help to draw attention away from wrinkles.

Apply makeup in thin layers. A thin layer of makeup goes on more evenly and is less noticeable.

Blend makeup thoroughly. Careful blending will help to hide the transitions between different shades of makeup.

Do not forget about skin care. Regular skin care will help slow down the aging process and make wrinkles less visible.

